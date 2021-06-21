Should You Invest in Bitcoin During the Crash, or Is the Worst Yet To Come?

Michael Burry of “Big Short” fame also tweeted about cryptocurrencies, saying, “All hype/speculation is doing is drawing in retail before the mother of all crashes. When crypto falls from trillions, or meme stocks fall from tens of billions, #MainStreet losses will approach the size of countries. History ain’t changed.”

Like some other tweets, that one has been deleted. Another Burry tweet that drew attention was his disclosure of a massive short position in Tesla stock in Q1 2021. The market opinion on Tesla stock varies. While some see it as a disruptor and predict it rising to new levels, many analysts value it at a fraction of its current price.