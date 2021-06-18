Dogecoin Price Prediction: Should You Buy the Dip?

Dogecoin has crashed 60 percent from its all-time high achieved in May 2021. It has continued to fall and dropped more than 6 percent over the past 24 hours. DOGE’s sharp decline has left many investors wondering whether they should buy the dip or stay away from this meme crypto.

In May 2015, Dogecoin dropped to its all-time low of $0.00008547. Investors who swooped in to buy the cheap coins have plenty to show for it. Even after the recent pullback, they’re sitting on gains of more than 340,000 percent. It means that if you invested $1,000 in Dogecoin back then, you would have more than $3.4 million now. The returns were even more blockbuster after the meme crypto reached the $0.74 peak in May 2021.