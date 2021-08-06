Senate Infrastructure Bill Amendment—What It Means for Cryptocurrency

With increased reporting requirements comes increased reporting penalties, which wouldn't be easy to get around. Not to be confused with tax returns , information reporting isn't like a tax return that reports the amount of income earned, taxes paid, and the taxes that are due.

Information reporting is essentially the contents for which the tax return is comprised of. For example, the IRS could "match" information reporting to a taxpayer's tax return. The IRS has a copy of every tax document an individual receives. The implication of this bill, if passed, could have a significant impact on investors and exchanges alike. Under this new proposed law, all of the information that the IRS would normally receive when an investor sells a share of stock would now also be sent when an investor sells a digital asset.