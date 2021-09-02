SEC Finally Charges BitConnect Founder for Massive Crypto Fraud

Most of the contention, controversy, and hesitation surrounding cryptocurrencies came from the notion that they're often plagued by fraudulent actors and actions. It isn't uncommon for digital assets to undergo heavy marketing or rather "shilling," which often leads many novice investors in a costly predicament. With the SEC tightening its grip on the use of cryptocurrency, after four years, it has finally filed a lawsuit against the BitConnect founder. The SEC is pressing charges for an estimated $2 billion as a result of BitConnect's "textbook Ponzi scheme."