Ricardo Salinas Pliego Advocates for Broad Bitcoin Adoption

Cryptocurrencies rallied on June 28 after Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the owner of Mexico's Banco Azteca, said that he was urging Mexico to accept Bitcoin . Pliego also encouraged his Twitter followers to buy into it.

Pliego views Bitcoin as a viable replacement to traditional currencies.

Pliego responded to a tweet by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor in which he added commentary to a video of Pliego. In the video, Pliego explained how his seeing hyper-inflation first-hand formed his attitudes toward investing in Bitcoin.

Pliego also added that he thinks "fiat is a fraud” and explained why he would take the cryptocurrency over any other asset.

Sure, I recommend the use of #Bitcoin, and me and my bank are working to be the first bank in Mexico to accept #Bitcoin, if you need more details or information follow me on my Twitter account 😌. — Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) June 27, 2021

“I’ve invested a lot of time studying [bitcoin], and I think it’s an asset that should be part of every investor’s portfolio,” Pliego said in the video. “It’s an asset that has value, international value, that is traded with an enormous liquidity at a global level. And that’s enough for it to be part of every portfolio, period.”

Pliego used the depreciation of the Mexican peso as one of the reasons he's so high on Bitcoin. “FIAT is a fraud, look, I started my career in 1981, the Peso was 20:1 [USD], today we are at 20,000:1.” “And that is in Mexico, but if we look at Venezuela, Argentina, or Zimbabwe, the numbers lose all proportions. The fraud FIAT is inherent to the FIAT system, and we can see it today in the USA.”

