Poly Network Offers Hacker a Job—Is It Legit or a Negotiation Tactic?

The threat of ransomware is only increasing. In 2020, attacks were up 150 percent from the previous year. In 2021, not only is the number of attacks rising, but the average ransom fee is up too. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Poly Network knows this firsthand following a ransomware attack in which a hacker secured $600 million in cryptocurrency.

The hacker has returned two-thirds of the tokens and is being touted as a white-hat player, while the individual dangles the remaining $200 million over Poly Network's head. In response, Poly Network took a surprising stance by offering the hacker a job.