Paraguay Is the Next Country to Propose Bitcoin as Legal Currency

Another Latin American country has joined El Salvador in proposing to make Bitcoin legal tender. On June 24, Paraguay announced a bill in support of integrating cryptocurrencies into its economic platform.

The bill was confirmed when a member of parliament, Carlitos Rejala, who has been a supporter of Bitcoin, tweeted the news. According to another tweet by Rejala, parliament will vote in July on whether to adopt Bitcoin officially. If Paraguay officially makes Bitcoin legal tender, it would join El Salvador as the only countries to do so.

Paraguay isn’t just looking to make Bitcoin legal tender.

While another country adopting Bitcoin as legal tender would be a major step for cryptocurrencies, Paraguay has more plans.

Paraguay generates an enormous amount of renewable energy. The country exports about 90 percent of the renewable energy to neighboring countries like Brazil and Argentina. The cryptocurrency industry's key challenges right now are energy use and the environmental impact. Paraguay is looking to fortify its economy by attracting crypto miners facing pushback by their respective governments.

Earlier in June, Rejala unveiled his plan for expanded cryptocurrency use in Paraguay. He said that he was working with “the Paraguayan crypto community in order for Paraguay to become a hub for the crypto investors of the world and subsequently to be placed among the ones on the cutting edge of digital technology.”

Juanjo Benitez Rickmann, the CEO of crypto exchange Bitcoin.com.py, confirmed on Twitter that he was working with Rejala "to introduce a project in Congress so that Paraguay becomes a crypto-friendly country for worldwide crypto investors, taking advantage of the renewable and inexpensive energy provided by hydroelectrics.”

