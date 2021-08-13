Omega One (OMT) Aims to Solve Limitations in Crypto Trading

In partnership with Consensys , a blockchain custom software consultancy company, Omega One built up the automated intelligence interface it operates in. Competing with traditional financial markets, Omega One hopes to attract more money by trading on users' behalf across trading platforms to ensure that they trade at the best price. The Omega Mars Token (OMT) is the native ERC-20 token to Omega One that provides access and is used to pay trading fees. Rewarding its users with higher balances of OMT, Omega One allows users access to "preferential liquidity treatment" complemented by discounted trading fees.

The total circulating supply of OMT tokens that will ever be issued is 5 trillion tokens and is currently down by 3.48 percent in the last 24 hours. Coming down approximately 96.4 percent from its all-time high of $0.00427 back in early July, OMT now exchanges at $0.00023 with a trading volume of a little over 2,000. The price of OMT is at the mercy of those who are interested in utilizing Omega One as a tool since it's a membership token for the platform. While the current data isn't the most attractive for investing, Omega One does have features to benefit from for those who are interested.