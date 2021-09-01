Why Is Kusama Rising, and How High Can It Go?

Kusama is making itself into a type of Ethereum focused on early-stage blockchain initiatives. In fact, Kusama founder Gavin Wood also co-founded Ethereum, whose Ether token boasts lifetime returns of more than 100,000 percent. Therefore, if you’re seeking the next Ethereum, Kusama is worth a serious look now, at a bargain. Although KSM has rallied in 2021, the crypto still trades 40 percent below its all-time high of $624 reached in May 2021.