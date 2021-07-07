Keep Network (KEEP) Has Good Potential for Risk-Tolerant Investors

The price prediction for Keep tokens varies widely depending on who you listen to.

Cryptocurrency price prediction is bullish on the crypto token and expects it to reach $3.37 by the end of this year. This implies an upside of more than 900 percent from the current levels.

Digital Coin Price is also optimistic about Keep token’s price prospects and sees it reaching close to $1 by the end of this year.

In contrast, WalletInvestor and Gov Capital aren't that optimistic on KEEP token’s outlook and they see the token spiraling downwards. While WalletInvestor expects it to reach 15 cents in one year, Gov Capital expects it to crash to $0 in one year.