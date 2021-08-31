John Paulson, Famous Billionaire Investor, Puts Crypto 'In a Bubble'

While Paulson is most notably and famously known for his "big short" against the housing market in 2008, many ears perk up when he suggests financial advice or projections. Despite comfortably reeling in billions at the expense of others' livelihoods, while banks and bankers were bailed out, it seems Paulson falls short in connecting the inception and creation of cryptocurrency in the first place.

With millions of people left unsettled and increasing distrust in financial institutions, cryptocurrencies and blockchain have been a point of entry to many who don't have access to financial services. Paulson might be correct in assuming that many cryptocurrencies will reach zero, but many people think that it will be difficult to completely drain out the value of an entire technology that has provided value to many.