The Dogecoin Joke Is on the Bulls This Time As the Meme Coin’s Outlook Shifts

Dogecoin crashed on Jul. 8 amid a sell-off in crypto assets, but was trading higher on July 9. Is DOGE's crash over? What’s the prediction for the meme cryptocurrency in 2021?

Dogecoin is now down 72 percent from its peak. That said, such volatility is not unusual for cryptocurrencies, an emerging asset class. Whereas some investors see blockchain as the future of finance, some are reluctant to invest in cryptocurrencies.

China has been at the forefront of the crackdown on cryptocurrencies , restricting crypto miners and barring the country’s financial institutions from dealing in cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin isn't the only asset crashing—all meme assets, including AMC Entertainment and GameStop stocks, have plummeted. Adding to that is regulatory pressure, especially in China. Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the country's central bank, has said that stablecoins may be a risk to the global financial system.

Digital currencies could challenge cryptocurrencies

China isn't the only country cracking down on cryptocurrencies—India is also weighing its options in banning cryptocurrencies, and several European countries are contemplating a new regulator to oversee cryptocurrencies. However, the European Union is also reviewing the possibility of a digital euro, and China is experimenting with a digital yuan.

Another factor dragging down crypto assets is the fact that last year's rise was speculative, and now prices are correcting. Despite its recent plunge, DOGE is still up for the last year, as are many other cryptocurrencies.

Also, like other meme coins, DOGE doesn’t have any real-world usage. Whereas the joke coin's bulls were trying to cajole Amazon into accepting DOGE, the joke seems to be on them.