Internet Computer Crypto Rises—Dfinity Releases Free NFTs

Founded by Dfinity, Internet Computer (IPC) has become one of the most valuable digital currencies, being the eighth largest crypto by market cap, with a market cap over 42.1 billion. It was the fourth largest before it had to give back some of its gains.

The Internet Computer crypto allows people to create websites, IT systems, and other internet services directly on the internet, while reducing computing costs by millions, according to Dfinity. They deem IPC as the third-great invention after Bitcoin and Ethereum, with how it can change the way online applications are built. Their main goal is to decentralize the internet, with their blockchain being able to use smart contracts to power various applications and platforms.