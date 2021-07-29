Fireblocks Is Turning Institutions’ Heads by Tripling Its Valuation

It isn't a surprise that major investors are attracted to Fireblocks given the increasing interest in infrastructure companies in the industry. Co-led by heavy hitter tech VCs Sequoia Capital , Stripes, Spark Capital , Coatue, and DRW, Fireblocks announced the completion of its Series D round this week. Along with these names, the series was also co-led by SCB 10X, the venture arm for Siam Commercial Bank, which happens to be the third global bank to invest in Fireblocks alongside BNY Mellon and SVB Capital.

Fireblocks’ valuation boost and its growth correlate with its increase in customers and annual recurring revenue (ARR) this year. Fireblocks has seen its customer base increase roughly four times from 150 this past January. Its ARR is also up by 350 percent so far in 2021 compared to 2020. Last year, the ARR rose by 450 percent compared to 2019. The rate of its growth since the time of its launch could be seen as a parallel to the increased interest of institutions in exposure to digital assets.