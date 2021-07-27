S&P 500 Crypto Index Dives Deep, Dogecoin Got Left Out

With continuous growth and development, the cryptocurrency market is undergoing what many people think is a new asset class. Index-based solutions based on crypto and blockchain assets are being sought after as essential in this uncharted territory. Designed to measure the performance of a selection of cryptocurrencies, also referred to as "coins" or "tokens" the S&P index includes tokens that meet the eligibility criteria. The coin must have a minimum liquidity of a three-month median daily value traded (MDVT) of $100,000 (current constituents $80,000), market capitalization criteria of greater than or equal to $10 million (current constituents $8 million), and must be listed on trading exchanges.