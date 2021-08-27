Cuba Is the Latest Country to Recognize and Regulate Cryptocurrency

The technology behind cryptocurrencies enables security and privacy, which can lead to nefarious activities. As a result, cryptocurrencies are often associated with those who aim to evade government regulations—like sending money to Cuba.

While the central bank will authorize the use of cryptocurrencies, it will come under heightened control and for the sole purpose of "socioeconomic interest" with an explicit ban on illegal activities. Usually independent from central banks, blockchain and cryptocurrencies are rooted as autonomous functions, but that might give Cubans too much economic freedom as far as the government is concerned.