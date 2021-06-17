Coinbase Teams Up With ForUsAll to Provide Crypto 401(k) Plans

As cryptocurrencies take over a larger portion of the investing market, more subset companies are emerging. Fintech companies have emerged to support increased investment activity and applications for the seemingly endless number of cryptocurrencies . Now, we can add 401(k)s to the list of viable investment vehicles to support crypto.

Traditional and institutional investors have been hesitant to adopt cryptocurrencies wholeheartedly into their portfolios. Citing extreme volatility, lack of regulations, and environmental concerns , Wall Street investors have kept their distance while keeping a close eye on the crypto market.

Perhaps, 401(k)s could become a gateway for investors who have previously shied away from cryptocurrencies to get on board.

Coinbase is partnering with a small 401(k) provider.

Coinbase is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase has established itself as one of the most beginner-friendly platforms for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Releasing an IPO in April, traditional investors were able to piggyback off the cryptocurrency momentum without holding any crypto directly. However, that could all change.

Last week, small 401(k) plan provider ForUsAll introduced the “Alt 401(k), a Fully Integrated Retirement Plan With Cryptocurrency and Alternative Investments.” ForUsAll will enable employers to offer cryptocurrency as a viable investment option within their 401(k) plans. Historically, 401(k) participants were limited to the few mutual funds, index funds, and target-date funds the plan provided.

@ForUsAll401k is proud to introduce alternative investments, including cryptocurrency, to more Americans through the ForUsAll Alt 401(k). We’ve selected @CoinbaseInsto as the crypto platform. Read @annetergesen's story in today’s @WSJhttps://t.co/YMJc61JUfb — ForUsAll 401(k) (@ForUsAll401k) June 10, 2021

