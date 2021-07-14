Grayscale Partners With BNY Mellon To Provide ETF Services for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The oldest U.S. bank, BNY Mellon , and the world’s largest digital asset manager, Grayscale, have partnered. After Grayscale announced that its large cap fund is now an SEC-reporting company, BNY Mellon agreed to offer accounting and administrative services for Grayscale’s Bitcoin (BTC) trust.

Grayscale Investments announced that as of Oct. 1, 2021, BNY Mellon will become an official partner, offering several services for the company’s largest fund. Depending on the SEC’s approval of Grayscale’s application to have its own BTC ETF , BNY Mellon will provide transfer agency and ETF services.

Fully committed to the company's strategic product pipeline

If there's anything Grayscale wants to make clear, it's its commitment to converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. In fact, its goal is to convert all of its products into ETFs. Grayscale has examined this matter for a few years now, and its products are in various stages of reaching that milestone.

Thrilled to be selected for asset servicing on @Grayscale’s flagship Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. Look forward to collaborating with @Sonnenshein and team on this historic venture. https://t.co/uLN6xqx0Vj pic.twitter.com/qUVWklxRKE — BNY Mellon (@BNYMellon) July 13, 2021

Back in 2016, Grayscale submitted an application for a Bitcoin ETF and remained in conversation with the SEC for the better part of 2017. Ultimately, it withdrew the application because the regulatory environment for digital assets didn't seem advanced enough for a product to be successfully brought to market.

However, in its partnership with banking giant BNY Mellon, Grayscale solidifies its commitment to this conversion. With the agreement, Grayscale gains access to BNY's proprietary ETF Center, which offers technology designed to support digital asset ETFs.