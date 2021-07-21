Bison Trails Leads the Way in Advancing the Crypto Ecosystem

Servicing some of the world's top custodians, exchanges, and funds, Bison Trails provides a secure and seamless way to engage in blockchain. From an infrastructure and scalability standpoint, running nodes on PoS networks is very difficult. Launching its Query & Transact (QT) node infrastructure on the Solana blockchain will allow Solana developers to access and verify blockchain data, write transactions, and build applications and services.

Now among the 30 or so supported protocols by the QT product, Solana will be able to run validatory nodes that give operators participatory rewards and enable participation in governance. Through this, Web 3.0 application developers access real-time blockchain data to build applications, view the history of the blockchain for trends, and build the transactional history into their product or service. Having worked with Solana for over two years from operating one of their first validators on their testnet, Bison Trails continues building rapport and advance the crypto economy through the Query & Transact products.