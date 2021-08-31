8Pay Aims To Be the PayPal of Crypto

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, 8Pay is a payment protocol that aims to simplify the lives of its users. In leveraging blockchain technology, 8Pay understands that it can benefit from a public ledger keeping a verifiable timestampfor every single transaction. After all, users want to be comforted that money sent online can be accounted for. Like PayPal, 8Pay aims to send money online, seamlessly. Here's everything you need to know about 8Pay.