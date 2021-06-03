Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Joins Reddit Favorites on Meme Stock List

From May 25–June 2, BBBY stock grew 86.14 percent. What trailed the one-week period was a 25.78 percent correction. YTD, BBBY is up 81.58 percent, although it's down 38.1 percent from its peak on Jan. 27.

Part of the most recent rally is sentiment derived from social media, which is precisely what makes a meme stock what it is. Meme stocks aren't looking at the aforementioned fundamentals, but rather the potential for the stock to soar to unprecedented heights based on social consensus.

Along with sentiment, BBBY stock is being propped up by product news. The company announced that it's launching a trio of new store brands that can only be purchased at Bed Bath & Beyond. The company hopes that this will contribute to exclusivity for the brand. Tritton's influence for this move comes directly from his experience with Target, which has a whole line of brands you can only find through them.