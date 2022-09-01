What Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing? Big Changes Ahead

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock has also taken a nose dive. On Sept. 1, BBBY shares were trading at about $9, a far cry from a year ago when it was trading at $27.74 on September 1, 2021. Retail inventors in the WallStreetBets Reddit community gave BBBY stock a boost as its latest “meme stock,” which helped drive shares up over $23 on Aug. 17, but the price has dropped considerably since then.