Bed Bath & Beyond on Track to Finish Closing 200 Stores This Year

It sounds like Bed Bath & Beyond is doing everything it can not to go out of business in an economy beset by COVID-19 disruptions, inflation, and supply-chain issues. By Jan. 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond had completed 170 of the 200 planned store closures and expected to close all 200 by the end of the year. “We are executing a full-scale transformation and simultaneously running a business in a highly unpredictable environment,” Tritton told investors in an earnings call at the time, reports CNBC.