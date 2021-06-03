Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)’s Reddit-Fueled Rally Could Mean Downside Ahead

The bullish retail investors on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are trying to take advantage of BBBY stock's growing short interest. It stood at over 32.9 million shares on May 14, compared with 23.6 million on Apr. 15. BBBY's days-to-cover ratio of 8.1 on May 14 suggested that, on average, it would take around eight days to cover the entire short position. As a result, there may be a short squeeze on BBBY stock.