Spend Less on Your Next Vacation Using These Tips

Also, booking directly on an airline's website often means better service if there are issues with your flight, as OTAs put a middleman between you and the airline. In other situations, an OTA may mess up your booking and the airline can do nothing about it. The same goes for other holiday items, such as booking hotels and rental cars. You may be quoted a price by an OTA but asked to pay more when you get to the desk. Booking cars and hotels directly yourself can help avoid such issues.