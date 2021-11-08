A Forecast for Airline Stocks As Restrictions On International Travel to the U.S. Ease

The U.S. will now accept vaccinated international travelers into the U.S. The first passengers have already made their way to the U.S., with passengers at London Heathrow Airport having eagerly boarded their America-bound flights.

The move comes more than 1.5 years after the U.S. first closed its borders to international travelers from many European nations, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, and South Africa. Now, people from Mexico, Canada, and most of Europe will be able to rejoin their loved ones in the U.S. or simply go on an American holiday.