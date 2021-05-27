Avelo Airlines Owner Andrew Levy Is Redefining Domestic Travel

Air travel in America is making a comeback. This #MemorialDay weekend, 60% more Americans are expected to travel, compared to this time last year. The airline industry is also expanding. Two new carriers have launched during the pandemic. @ErrolBarnett has more. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/0ymTT9LcMh

Neeleman is founder and former CEO of JetBlue Airways. Breeze is Neeleman's fifth airline startup over the course of his career. Breeze just took their first flight out of Charleston, S.C. and will fly to and from 16 cities including New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

Avelo and Breeze are both making a statement in an industry that has struggled tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting a stronghold on the travel rebound within the U.S. is key, and that's exactly where the companies are focusing their attention. Levy and Neeleman might just be giving the executives of leading airlines in the nation a run for their money, but it's still too early to tell.