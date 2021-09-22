JetBlue and American Airlines Formed an Alliance, Not a Merger

An alliance between American Airlines (AAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) will harm air travelers nationwide, according to the Department of Justice. Did JetBlue merge with American Airlines? Not quite. The two carriers have partnered for flights that they offer in the northeastern U.S.

American and JetBlue formed the Northeastern Alliance.

Under the “Northeastern Alliance” announced earlier this year, the two carriers combined their operations at four major airports—Boston Logan, John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty. The partnership enables them to coordinate “on all aspects” of network planning. They will coordinate on which routes to fly, when to fly them, who will fly them, and what size planes to use for each flight. The two airlines will also share revenues earned at these airports.

The codesharing agreement between American and JetBlue adds more than 70 routes and allows the two carriers to sell tickets on each other’s flights. Common in the airline industry, a codeshare agreement enables two or more airlines to market the same flights under their own airline.

“One of the best things about our Northeast Alliance is the additional benefits it brings to customers. This includes more ways to earn miles and eventually more choice in how they use them, creating a truly valuable loyalty program,” said Alison Taylor, American’s Chief Customer Officer, in a statement on May 26. “Our partnership with JetBlue offers travelers more options to get to more places with ease, thanks to better schedules and on a more premium product.”