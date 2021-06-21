Why American Airlines Is Canceling Flights Amid Travel Rebound

Severe weather has also presented challenges for American Airlines . Earlier this month, the airline was forced to delay several flights at its hubs in Charlotte, N.C., and Dallas because of severe weather. Since federal law limits how many hours airline crews can work, weather delays can impact flight crew schedules, CNBC reports.

“The bad weather, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement. “We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation.”