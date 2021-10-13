CEO Gary Kelly's Net Worth After 35 Years With Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines celebrated its 50th year of business in June. It has been one of the top airlines in the U.S. for decades. During its tenure, the airline has had positive reviews on its employee and customer services. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly has been part of Southwest’s success for over 35 years.

Gary Kelly has been the CEO of Southwest Airlines since July 2004. His base salary for 2020 was $562,500, while his total compensation that year was $9.2 million. The total compensation that year includes $7.1 million in stock rewards. Kelly has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He's also a Certified Public Accountant.

Thousands of Southwest flights were canceled last weekend, which caused issues across various airports in the U.S. Kelly issued an apology for the cancellations and admitted that the company didn’t handle them properly. Also, Kelly publicly expressed his displeasure in enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees. He explained that the company had to do so in order to comply with federal regulations. As a successful CEO, what's Kelly's net worth?

Gary Kelly’s tenure at Southwest Airlines

Kelly has served as the CEO of Southwest Airlines since July 2004. He has also been the Chairman of the Board since May 2008. Kelly was the company's president from July 2008 until January 2017. Current Southwest adviser Tom Nealon took over as president after Kelly stepped down. However, Nealon suddenly retired from the role in September. COO Mike Van de Ven is now the president of the company.

Kelly has worked for Southwest Airlines for the past 35 years and worked his way up to the CEO role. He joined the company as a controller in 1986. Kelly served as the president of finance and was the CFO from 1989 to 2001. From June 2001 to July 2004, Kelly was the executive vice president along with being CFO.

In June, Kelly announced that he’s stepping down from the role in February 2022. Robert Jordan, Southwest’s current executive vice president for corporate services, will take over as the CEO next year. Kelly takes pride in the fact that the airline hasn't had a single layoff or furlough in its 50-year history.

