Southwest Airlines Expects to Resume Normal Services After Massive Flight Cancelations

Southwest Airlines, one of the major airlines of the U.S., is the world’s premier low-cost carrier. The Dallas-based airline was established in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and primarily operates domestically and in Latin America. Southwest is known for having only Boeing 737s in its fleet. The company operates more than 700 aircraft and offers over 4,000 departures per day during the peak travel season. Southwest Airlines began international operations in July 2014, following the acquisition of AirTran Airways in 2011.