Looking to Travel With Family on a Budget? Here's Where to Go

Looking to Travel With Family on a Budget? Here's Where to GoBy Jennifer Farrington
Mar. 4 2022, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
So you’re thinking about taking a family vacation but aren’t sure where you can travel on a budget. We get it. Traveling with family, especially multiple children, can be expensive. While that shouldn’t stand in the way of you getting to sun yourself on a sandy beach, you also don’t want to break the bank paying for a family getaway either. How can you travel with family on a budget?
While we don’t recommend flying off to Paris or cruising around Greece (you’ll have to save that for another time) since this won’t suffice as traveling on a budget, we do have some rather enticing (and affordable) vacation options for you and your family to consider.
Here’s a list of the best vacations families can take on a budget.
#1 San Simeon, Calif.
California is known for its beaches and perfect weather. Perhaps that's why millions of people travel to The Golden State each year. There are plenty of cities in the state that offer you access to its amazing features, one of which includes San Simeon. While typical hotels and resorts charge an arm and a leg for an oceanfront view, Cavalier Oceanfront Resort offers prices per night as low as $174.
In addition to renting a place on the beach at an affordable price for you and your family, San Simeon also has multiple forms of entertainment for you and your kids. This includes:
- Catching a glimpse of California’s nature and wildlife at Piedras Blancas.
- Host a picnic at San Simeon State Park.
- Take a walk along San Simeon Pier.
#2 Orange City, Fla.
Orange City is another family-friendly travel spot for those looking to spend some time outdoors. The city is nestled between Daytona Beach and Orlando and is home to the Blue Springs State Park.
One of the top attractions is the Florida Wildlife Guided Kayak Tour in Blue Springs State Park. The park has received high ratings from roughly 2,000 people on TripAdvisor and allows families to engage in many enjoyable (and affordable) activities. Some of the top attractions you’ll find in Orange City include:
- Orange City Racing and Card Club
- Blue Springs Adventures (boat tours)
- Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
#3 Sequoia National Park (Tulare County, Calif.)
Sequoia National Park has been identified by many as one of the best vacation spots for families traveling on a budget. TikTok user amomexplores, who is a travel blogger and mom of four, recommended in a video (that has already received 341,000 likes) that you visit Sequoia National Park.
While visiting Sequoia National Park, you’ll get to see some of the world’s largest trees (and they’re absolutely breathtaking). In addition to exploring the parks’ grounds, you can also visit the Crystal Cave, the park’s Tunnel Log, and the Hanging Rock attraction. Individual passes for Sequoia National Park start at just $20.00.
*If you plan on visiting Sequoia National Park, be sure to check the attraction’s website beforehand as some areas of the park are only open during certain times of the year.
#4 The Outer Banks of North Carolina
U.S. News & World Report recommends families visit the Outer Banks of North Carolina as many of its best attractions are free or only require a small fee. While visiting the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you can visit beaches or head over to a historical site like the Wright Brothers National Memorial. The Currituck Beach Lighthouse or the Bodie Island Lighthouse are some other attractions you and the family can visit for a small fee.
While you will save a bundle when visiting the Outer Banks of North Carolina since the attractions don’t cost much, the 4-star resort is where you’ll spend your money because they cost upwards of $200 a night. However, if that doesn’t quite fit your budget, there are some cheaper hotels located in the towns that make up the Outer Banks of North Carolina. You could also look into renting a condo or home during your stay.
#5 Bahamas
If you’re looking to step foot off U.S. soil for your family vacation, one of the cheapest and best places to travel is Nassau, Bahamas. We estimated the price of a 5-night stay in Nassau for a family of four to be around $2,000. Though it sounds pricey, this covers hotel and round-trip airfare, the two expenses that make up the bulk of a vacation budget.
While most people travel to the Bahamas seeking soft sandy beaches and delicious Bahamian food, there are plenty of other things for you and your family to engage in including ATV island tours, snorkeling, and all-inclusive boat tours.
Family vacations can be costly — here’s how you can save money.
Anytime you plan on traveling with family on a budget, it’s best to book your room and mode of transportation early on. This will help you save some money that could go towards food, entertainment, and other expenses you’ll incur on your trip.