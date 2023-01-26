Home > Personal Finance > Retail & Wholesale Source: Instagram/@allurebeautybox The 6 Best and Cheapest Beauty Subscription Boxes to Try New Products By Jennifer Farrington Jan. 26 2023, Updated 12:21 p.m. ET

Are you in the market to test new beauty products? Want to give your makeup and skincare collection an overhaul? If so, then a beauty subscription box may just be the next thing for you to consider signing up for.

Although beauty subscription boxes aren’t a new phenomenon, they have become widely popular over the last few years. Rather than spend between $30 and $75 on one single product, these subscription boxes let you test curated samples of multiple beauty products for a fraction of the price. So, which beauty subscription boxes are the best and cheapest? Keep reading to find out.

Allure beauty subscription boxes only cost $19 a month.

You can subscribe to an Allure beauty box in one of three ways: Monthly plan – $23 per month

Quarterly plan – $20 per month ($60 billed every three months)

Annual plan – $19 per box ($228 billed annually)

Each box comes with six or more curated products, three of which are full-size. If you sign up for the annual plan, you’ll also receive a free gift and an annual bonus bundle. For a limited time, you can snag your first Allure beauty box for only $10 with code "HEART."

Macy’s beauty subscription box – $15 per month

Macy’s beauty box subscription program only costs $15 a month (plus tax), though shipping is free. The samples you receive are selected by Macy’s beauty experts and represent the month’s theme. In addition to receiving five samples (plus one bonus product), each box also contains a $5 coupon that can be applied to your next beauty purchase and a chic pouch. January 2023’s theme was “New Year, New Glow.”

Ipsy beauty subscription box – starts at $13 per month

If you’re someone who likes surprises and enjoys exploring new beauty products often, Ipsy’s Glam Bag is an affordable choice when it comes to beauty subscription boxes. Bags include items from brands like Tatcha, Bobby Brown, and Tarte, and best of all, you get to choose one product for your bag for each month you are an active member.

Before you order, Ipsy will have you complete a beauty quiz in order to pair you with the perfect beauty products. You’ll be asked a series of questions tailored to your makeup preferences. Some sample questions include how often you wear eye shadow, lipstick, mascara, and the types of products you use most often. Ipsy’s Glam Bag starts at $13 or you can upgrade to the Glam Bag Plus ($28 per month) or Glam Bag X ($58 per quarter).

Birchbox beauty subscription boxes – start at $13 per month

Birchbox lets you choose anywhere between two and five products from the best-selling beauty brands to include in your box. The company will also throw in a little surprise for you as well. If you don’t want to customize your box Birchbox will step in and select products for you to try. Your box can include skincare products, makeup, and those for your hair and body as well.

Birchbox beauty subscription plans are flexible and allow you to sign up for one month or even 12.

GlossyBox – start at $17.50 per month

GlossyBox beauty boxes contain products from some of the most coveted brands including Sunday Riley, Too Faced, and Supergoop! Not only is the box affordable, but if you want products that cater most to your beauty preferences, GlossyBox has a beauty quiz for that. GlossyBox is a favorite for many as it currently has 177,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Aster beauty boxes – $75 per month

If you want a beauty box that centers around anti-aging, tightening, and hydration, the Aster beauty subscription box is perfect for you. For a limited time, Aster is selling its monthly subscription box for $63.75 as opposed to the $75 it usually retails for. Each box contains between five and seven products, all of which are certified organic and 100 percent vegan.

