Estée Lauder Has an Extensive Portfolio — Here's Everything It Owns

Estée Lauder has maintained its relevancy and impact in the industry despite its numerous scandals. In 2001, Estée Lauder was under fire for child labor violations in a New York factory. The company also faced heat for its animal testing. Arguably one of the most enduring issues that Estée Lauder has faced is the calls to boycott by Palestinian activists who were upset by Ronald Lauder's pro-Israel stance. Despite the controversy, Estée Lauder doesn't plan to slow down soon.