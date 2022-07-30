Makeup Artist Pat McGrath Has Quite the Career, High Net Worth to Match

McGrath received the Pantene Pro-V Makeup Artist of the Year award for two consecutive years. Her career took off and she went on to work with people such as Steven Meisel, Amber Valletta, Prada, Miu Miu, Versace, Gucci, Margiela, and many more. Armani said of McGrath, "I was struck by the way she interpreted color and by her ideas about beauty and feminity." The General manager of Procter & Gamble at the time said McGrath was "terrific, our success is her success and vice versa."