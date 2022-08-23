Macy’s Is Trying to Brace for High Inflation, Isn't Going Out of Business

Macy’s released its second-quarter results on Aug. 22. The results were strong, with the adjusted EPS coming in at $1 and topping Wall Street's estimates of $0.86. While its sales slipped by 1 percent to $5.6 billion, they were still strong compared to the estimates. Despite strong results, the company cut its outlook for fiscal 2022. The company had previously announced the closure of several stores early this year. The guidance cut, store closures, and job cuts have fueled speculations once again about whether Macy’s is going out of business.