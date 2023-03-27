Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Getty Images 10 Ways to Save Money on Toilet Paper as Prices Increase By Danielle Letenyei Mar. 27 2023, Updated 5:21 p.m. ET

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a mad rush of people buying toilet paper, leaving store shelves empty. Thankfully, the toilet paper shortage is over, but you may notice that the price of toilet paper has gone up.

According to an article in the Los Angeles Times, the price of toilet paper increased by about 20 percent between July 2021 and the end of 2022. The cost surge is primarily due to an increase in the price of wood pulp used to make toilet paper.

Source: Getty Images

If you want to know how to save money on toilet paper, here are a few tips and tricks to follow.

1. Make every square count.

Instead of taking a bunch of toilet paper sheets, be mindful to only use what you really need. If you buy better brand toilet paper, rather than the flimsy generic kind, you’ll probably need to use less.

2. Fold, don’t wad.

Families who “wad” their toilet paper reportedly use 50 percent to 75 percent more than those who fold. So take the time to fold the paper, and you’ll save on how much you use.

Source: Getty Images

3. Calculate how much your paying per square foot.

When shopping for toilet paper, many people look at how many rolls they get for a specific price. But calculating how much you are actually paying per square foot may give you a better idea of what's a better deal. For example, a 24-roll pack of Angel Soft toilet paper at Walmart costs $15.46, which is about $0.019 per square foot. Compare that to a 30-roll pack of Charmin at Costco for $29.99, which equals $0.036 per square foot.

4. Stay away from premium brands

You’ll pay more for popular toilet paper brands like Charmin or Cottonelle. So if you want to save money on toilet paper, you may want to stay away from those premium brands and opt for something a little cheaper. That doesn’t mean you must settle for generic toilet paper that resembles sandpaper. Look for a happy medium instead.

5. Skip the grocery and convenience stores

Local grocery stores or convenience stores will typically have higher prices on toilet paper unless you have a coupon you can use. Instead, stock up on toilet paper at wholesale warehouse retailers like Sam’s Club or Costco or other discount retailers like Walmart or Target.

Source: Getty Images

6. Check the dollar store

Believe it or not, dollar stores like Dollar Tree carry name-brand toilet paper. You can get a roll or a pack of four rolls for as little as $1.25.

7. All rolls aren’t created equal

Another reason to pay more attention to the overall square footage of toilet paper you’re getting rather than the rolls is that not all toilet paper rolls are the same size. Even when it comes to double and mega rolls, what's a mega roll for Cottonelle may not be the same size as Scott.

8. Use coupons

Coupon apps like Rakuten, Ibotta, or the Krazy Coupon Lady may offer coupons for toilet paper or you can find coupons direct from the manufacturer. To get coupons from the manufacturers, you may need to register with your email.

Source: Cottonelle

9. Look for deals

Check the weekly ads to see what stores have toilet paper on sale. You can double your savings by using a coupon on toilet paper that's already discounted.

10. Get a toilet paper subscription