Is There a Diaper Shortage? Parents Face Another Battle

Even though there isn't necessarily a widespread diaper shortage in the U.S. yet, it could be coming. Even in areas where diapers are available, many families can't afford them. Amid the pandemic and inflation, diaper banks and other organizations haven't been holding diaper drives or receiving the necessary donations. With rising costs, many parents are struggling to meet their babies' needs and they aren't getting help like they used to. We'll have to wait and see if there's a widespread product shortage in 2022 or if the main issue continues to be families struggling to afford basic necessities amid soaring inflation.