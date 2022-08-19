Wayfair Laid Off 5 Percent of Its Workforce, Stock Takes a Hit

The odds are rising that the U.S. economy might be heading towards a recession as inflation remains high and the Fed continues to hike rates aggressively. Many businesses have already started feeling the heat from rising prices, which is hitting consumer demand. This has led to a round of layoffs at many firms as they realign their businesses for a growth slowdown. On Aug. 19, Wayfair announced that it will lay off about 870 of its employees. What led to the Wayfair layoffs?