Check Out the Best AAA Membership Discounts for Seniors By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 27 2023, Updated 12:37 p.m. ET

When it comes to staying safe on the road, millions of Americans rely on AAA (American Automobile Association) coverage to provide that valuable peace of mind. Most people are aware of AAA's roadside assistance that can provide towing services when your car breaks down. But a membership offers many more benefits, including special AAA membership discounts for seniors.

The cost of a AAA membership depends on which tier of service you choose, so it's important to examine your options carefully. And for those who qualify as senior citizens, your AAA membership comes with additional perks and features.

1. The main benefit of AAA for seniors is roadside assistance.

If you are a senior citizen and haven't tried AAA in the past, keep in mind that the primary reason for getting a membership is their roadside assistance. All levels of AAA membership give up to at least four tows per year and fuel delivery, which is a great benefit for seniors who may be more vulnerable in the event of a flat tire or breakdown on the highway.

The Classic membership is currently $72 annually with a second driver covered for free. You get four tows of up to 5 miles, $50 vehicle lockout service credit, fuel delivery at pump price, and identity theft monitoring. Higher-priced tiers offer towing of up to 100 miles or 200 miles away and other more robust features.

AAA Roadside Assistance covers situations like a flat tire, a vehicle stuck in the mud, and even bicycle roadside assistance at no extra charge. For seniors looking to feel safer on the road, it offers plenty of benefits even as they may begin driving less.

2. Seniors get free identity theft monitoring through AAA.

This isn't just a benefit for seniors, but all members get free identity theft monitoring. It provides daily Experian credit report updates, email and text alerts, and support for fraud resolution.

3. All members get free battery jumpstarts with AAA.

One AAA membership discount for seniors (and everyone) is the free battery jump-start service. Whatever tier of membership you choose, you get free jump starts on your battery to help out when that's the only cause for a stalled vehicle.

4. AAA provides senior driving safety programs.

Several programs are offered by AAA to help keep senior drivers safe on the road. AAA RoadWise is an online senior defensive driving course designed to increase driver safety. Completion of the course may get you a discount on auto insurance premiums.

Driving ability evaluations are available to help determine a senior's fitness to continue driving.

Senior Transportation Mobility Planner helps seniors plan for the time when they may stop driving.

5. Senior drivers can get trip interruption coverage with AAA.

Senior AAA membership benefits also include levels of trip interruption coverage. On the Classic (cheapest) plan, you can be reimbursed up to $500 for items like car rental, lodging, and meals if your car is disabled during a AAA-covered trip. On the Plus (middle) tier, coverage is up to $1,000. On the Premier plan, it's up to $1,500.

6. AAA membership discounts for seniors also include other travel benefits.

All members, regardless of age, get free international travel maps included with membership. AAA members on a Premium plan can also access international travel guides and free passport photos. Those on the lower two tiers will have to pay a fee for travel guides or passport photos.

AAA membership covers the member, not a specific vehicle.