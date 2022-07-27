Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

California is giving residents whose family income doesn’t exceed $500,000 inflation relief checks of up to $1,050. The state has also suspended sales tax on diesel. Meanwhile, Colorado is offering residents $750 each in tax rebates, and Hawaii up to $300 in relief checks. Illinois is offering at least $50 in tax rebates and has suspended sales tax on grocery purchases, and New Mexico, South Carolina, and Maine are also offering inflation relief checks to residents.