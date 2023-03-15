Love Buying in Bulk? Consider a Sam's Club Instant Savings Membership

Whether you’ve got a large family to feed, enjoy stocking up for the unexpected (hello, COVID-19 pandemic), or like to score great deals on essentials, a membership to a wholesale club is a great way to buy in bulk and save.

With over 600 locations across the U.S., Sam’s Club is a Walmart-owned warehouse where members can take advantage of exclusive deals, on-site samplings and demonstrations, members-only gas savings, health screenings, and more. If you’re considering a membership to Sam’s Club, it's important to explore the options. So, what is Sam’s Club Instant Savings?

What is Sam's Club Instant Savings?

Sam's Club Instant Savings is a limited-time promotional program that offers exclusive discounts to Sam's Club members. These savings are in addition to the already low prices on products at Sam’s Club and other services. Instant Savings are electronically loaded to your membership card so you can automatically take advantage of the savings when you checkout both in-store and online.

How does Sam’s Club Instant Savings work?

Instant Savings offers are available for a limited time. You are assigned Instant Savings offers which are electronically loaded to your membership card. Sam's Club Coupons are available with the Instant Savings Book. When you purchase an item, the Instant Savings offer is automatically deducted at checkout. Company cards and direct memberships are excluded from Instant Savings.

When does Sam's Club have Instant Savings?

Sam’s Club Instant Savings are regularly loaded onto your membership card. The Sam’s Club Instant Savings Book, ISB, is the only regularly scheduled program that extends Instant Savings to all members. Sam's Club members can stay informed about current Instant Savings offers by checking SamsClub.com, the Sam’s Club mobile app, or in-store signage.

Sam's Club extra savings tips.