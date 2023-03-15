Love Buying in Bulk? Consider a Sam's Club Instant Savings Membership
Whether you’ve got a large family to feed, enjoy stocking up for the unexpected (hello, COVID-19 pandemic), or like to score great deals on essentials, a membership to a wholesale club is a great way to buy in bulk and save.
With over 600 locations across the U.S., Sam’s Club is a Walmart-owned warehouse where members can take advantage of exclusive deals, on-site samplings and demonstrations, members-only gas savings, health screenings, and more.
If you’re considering a membership to Sam’s Club, it's important to explore the options. So, what is Sam’s Club Instant Savings?
What is Sam's Club Instant Savings?
Sam's Club Instant Savings is a limited-time promotional program that offers exclusive discounts to Sam's Club members. These savings are in addition to the already low prices on products at Sam’s Club and other services.
Instant Savings are electronically loaded to your membership card so you can automatically take advantage of the savings when you checkout both in-store and online.
How does Sam’s Club Instant Savings work?
Instant Savings offers are available for a limited time. You are assigned Instant Savings offers which are electronically loaded to your membership card. Sam's Club Coupons are available with the Instant Savings Book.
When you purchase an item, the Instant Savings offer is automatically deducted at checkout. Company cards and direct memberships are excluded from Instant Savings.
When does Sam's Club have Instant Savings?
Sam’s Club Instant Savings are regularly loaded onto your membership card. The Sam’s Club Instant Savings Book, ISB, is the only regularly scheduled program that extends Instant Savings to all members.
Sam's Club members can stay informed about current Instant Savings offers by checking SamsClub.com, the Sam’s Club mobile app, or in-store signage.
Sam's Club extra savings tips.
Whether you're a current member or looking to join, here are a few of our favorite Sam's Club savings tips:
- Sam’s Club offers membership deals all the time, so you can join the club without paying full price.
- You can enter into a club without a membership, but you’ll only have access to the optical center, pharmacy, and cafe.
- You can shop online without a membership but won’t get the full discounts.
- You can use your Walmart gift cards at Sam’s Club, and Sam’s Club gift cards at Walmart.
- A few times a year, Sam’s Club offers Special Savings Week with deals on tech, clothing, and non-grocery items.
- Regular prices end in an “8” while clearance prices end in a “1.”
- Markdowns are better in-store than online.
- Plus members get extended hours.
- Member’s Mark is Sam’s Club store brand and it’s just as good as Costco’s Kirkland.
- Sam’s Club’s tires are cheaper than Costco.
- When you’re ready to plan a vacation, check out Sam’s Club travel deals.
- Former or active military members and current students get a free $10 gift card.
- You can save up to 60 percent with Sam’s Club “Shocking Values” which are added daily between 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m..