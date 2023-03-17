How to Score Free IKEA Restaurant Food — Try This Hack

Life is expensive these days. Between high gas prices, outrageous inflation, banking failures, and plunging 401(k)s, we all need a break and a way to save a few dollars. Well, one IKEA customer’s recent discovery just may help you eat like a Swedish king or queen for free. Keep reading to find out all about the free IKEA restaurant food hack and get ready to dine on their famous meatballs and waffles without assembling a thing.

You can get free IKEA restaurant food — here's how.

Want to take your mind off the price of eggs and your sky-high grocery bill? Let's chat about the ways you can get free IKEA restaurant food! Recently an IKEA shopper uncovered a hack that allowed her to score "free dinner" at the store. After she ate at the restaurant, she noticed the QR code on her receipt which allowed her to subtract the price of her food from any products she bought at the store. How does this work? Basically, if you eat at the restaurant, keep your receipt because it will have a QR code that will let you subtract the price of your meal from whatever you buy in store that day.

The offer, which is available in almost every store in the U.K., can be used towards any in-store home furnishing purchase, the Swedish food market, gift cards, Bistro, or services such as home delivery. Is there a catch? The offer is only available mid-week, and the meals must be purchased on the same receipt and on the same day.

What food is IKEA famous for?

IKEA is best known for its Swedish meatballs, or "Köttbullar," which have become iconic and have a cult-like following. Traditionally, the Swedish meatballs are made with a mix of ground beef and pork, breadcrumbs, onions, and spices. The dish is served with a cream sauce, mashed potatoes, and lingonberry jam. IKEA also has a vegan version of their meatballs called the “Plant Balls,” which were made to look and taste just like the meaty ones.

