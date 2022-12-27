Viral TikTok Reveals Walmart's Egg Prices Doubled in Under Three Months

In her TikTok video, Adams says that in September, she was able to purchase Walmart’s Great Value large white eggs (60 count) for $10.56. Fast forward to the end of December and that same pack of eggs is now sitting on store shelves with a ticket price of $20.22.

Aside from shedding light on just how expensive eggs have gotten, Adams’ video also seems to question whether Walmart is price gouging given the significant jump in price.