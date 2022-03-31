Everyone May Be Hunting for Easter Eggs This Year, Whether They Want to or Not

Whereas the wave has since subsided, the food supply chain has yet to recover. In an egg market review report released on March 25, the USDA discussed the supply-demand mismatch and wrote that “wholesale prices for graded loose eggs continue to post sharp advances rivaling the rise seen in the early stages of the COVID pandemic in April 2020 as offerings remain tight and supplies are falling to a light to moderate level. Interest is good to very good and trading is moderate to active.”