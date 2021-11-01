As the Holiday Season Approaches, Meat Is Becoming Hard To Find

Renewed COVID-19 restrictions at meat processing factories have raised fears of a meat shortage. One of the leading processors, Tyson Foods, has urged its workforce to become vaccinated. Tyson Foods is the first and largest food employer to mandate vaccinations for its employees. Only half of its 120,000 employees are vaccinated.

The owners at Moody Quality Meats believe that the beef coming in has less meat. This is mainly because stock yards are holding the cattle for a short period of time due to the rising demand. As a result, instead of staying put and becoming fat, the cows are slaughtered smaller.