Ford Recalls 3.3 Million Cars: Which Models Are Impacted?
Ford, the second-largest U.S.-based automaker, has announced a recall of 3.3 million cars in North America. Which models are being recalled? This is Ford’s fifth recall since 2018.
Recalls aren't uncommon in the automotive industry and even Tesla announced recalls in 2021. Elon Musk's company might need to recall another 830,000 cars amid the pending NHTSA investigation.
Why is Ford recalling its cars?
The recalled models might have a damaged or missing part that could prevent the car from shifting into the desired gear. In the NHTSA filing, Ford said that the vehicle might move in an unexpected direction due to the fault. The company said that the fault increases the risk of injury and crashes.
Ford said that the root cause of the problem is currently unknown. However, it added, “Based on Ford’s root cause investigation, heat and humidity have the potential to contribute to the hydrological breakdown of the bushing material.”
Which Ford models are being recalled?
The recall impacts several Ford models. These models are:
- Ford Escape sold between 2013 and 2019 (around 1.73 million cars)
- Ford C-Max sold between 2013 and 2018 (around 143,220 cars)
- Ford Fusion sold between 2013 and 2016 (around 439,483 cars)
- Ford Transit Connect sold between 2013 to 2021 (approximately 107,102 cars)
- Ford Edge sold between 2013 to 2018 (approximately 509,400 cars)
These vehicles total just above 2.9 million and were sold to consumers in the U.S.
How to find out if your car is being recalled by Ford?
Ford has also listed the process for the vehicle recall. These vehicles weren't produced in the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). The company has advised customers to either call its helpline or contact the local Ford or Lincoln dealership that can help pull the information from the Ford On-line Automotive Service Information System database.
Ford also said, “Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the under hood shift bushing replaced and add a protective cap over the shift cable bushing.” The company won't charge customers for the replacement.
Ford expects to start mailing notices to the affected users on June 27 and expects to complete the process by July 25.
There have been some incident due to the faulty part.
Ford said that it's aware of a total of 10 incidents involving these cars. Of these, there was alleged property damage in six cases while there was an injury potential in the other four cases.
CNN reported that in 2016, actor Anton Yelchin, unfortunately, died due to a similar problem with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. However, no deaths have been reported due to the vehicles involved in the current recall.
The impacted component was made by a Michigan-based company named Hilex. Regardless the recall is coming at a time when Ford is trying to position itself as a new-age automaker. It has restructured the business. Ford Blue will focus on the legacy ICE (internal combustion engine), while the Ford Model e will look after the fast-growing electric car business.
The decision was part of the several steps, including exiting unprofitable markets, that Ford CEO Jim Farley has undertaken since joining the company in October 2020.