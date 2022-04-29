Consumers Brace for a Chicken Shortage in the U.S. Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

According to the APHIS (Animal and Plant Inception Service), as of April 28, there have been 247 confirmed flocks of which 160 are commercial and 87 are backyard flocks. A total of 35.52 million birds have been impacted across 29 states. In February 1.49 million birds were infected and the figure rose to 20.91 million in March. So far, 13.11 million birds have been reported to be infected in April.