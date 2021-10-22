COVID-19, Supply Issues, and Cravings Are Contributing to a Chicken Wing Shortage in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to several shortages, from semiconductors to blue paint. The latest to hit the news is the nationwide chicken wing shortage. Some places are facing limited supplies, and consumers are frustrated with higher chicken wing costs . When is the chicken wing shortage expected to end?

Poultry producers are struggling to meet the demand for chicken wings. That demand has risen significantly since the economy reopened and a number of fast-food restaurants are introducing chicken sandwiches to their menus. The U.S. has decreased its exports of chicken wings to Mexico to meet its own domestic demand.

Why is there a chicken wing shortage?

Restaurants that offer wings and pizza are famous for takeout and delivery options, and food delivery skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand considerably outstripped supply due to many people buying wings amid the epidemic.

The pandemic, however, wasn’t the only thing that threw the supply-demand equation off. The Texas power crisis in 2021 left around 200 of the state's 1,900 broiler houses without power. As a result, a significant number of chickens died, further squeezing the supply chain. Record-breaking winter storms in the southcentral U.S. also resulted in the death of several chickens.

Furthermore, larger restaurant and retail chains rely on national meat-cutting companies, such as Perdue, Tyson, and other large industrial meat-processing facilities. Their processing plants have been coping with labor shortages, which have resulted in lower production. Some factories were forced to shut down for weeks at a time amid lockdowns, and suppliers are now having difficulty finding employees to process chicken.

