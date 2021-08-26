Why Is There a Poultry Shortage? It's a Perfect Storm

1. Iconic chicken joint Nando’s is feeling less cheeky after closing ~50 restaurants because of poultry shortages 2. Supermarket chain Sainsbury's and other grocers are struggling to keep shelves stocked. 3. Gas station pumps are running dry, compounding supply chain issues.

Yes, labor and product supply are both down. However, there's also the issue of increased demand for chicken in the U.S. and abroad. Despite the COVID-19 Delta variant causing increased isolation in many countries, the food sector is seeing a pump in performance. The size of the food service industry has increased 31 percent over last year. Chicken is a big part of the equation, both for restaurateurs and home cooks.